Police arrest couple for child abuse in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating a couple for allegedly abusing a minor, Chidera who lives and works as a houseboy with them.

The couple identified as Mr Franc Ifedili and Mrs Ifunnanya Ifedili were arrested by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, Panti after the police received a petition from a human rights organisation, Paths of Peace Initiatives about the inhuman treatment melted to the victim.

It was gathered that the couple who resides at No 2, Diran Alake street, Mafoluku Oshodi are in the habit of bringing minors from villages to act as house boys and girls, subjecting them to all sorts of child abuse including corporal punishments and others.

According to Danny Eze Coordinator Paths of Peace Initiatives, in 2019, the couple brought Nmesso, a nine-year-old to live and work as a house girl in their home.

“However throughout her stay with the Ifedili’s she was subjected to all sorts of inhuman maltreatment including daily flogging (using horsewhip).

Immediately Nmesso left their house, they brought another minor, Chidera a nine-year-old boy whom they have subjected to the same treatment suffered by Nmesso including flogging.

“Chidera is always seen carrying the couple’s two-year-old baby on his back all day long. Any time he drops the baby he will receive the beating of his life”.

“Witnessing the cry of this innocent boy on a daily basis breaks one‘s heart hence the need to alert the Lagos State authorities”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

