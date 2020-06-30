Police arrest 27 year man over alleged sodomy in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria police Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man, Muhammed Idris for allegedly having sex with a 10-year-old boy in the state.

Parading the suspect alongside rapists, cultists, armed robbers and other criminals, state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe said that the suspect had on June 26, at Kurkyo area of Lafia, dragged the 10-year-old boy who was selling fish, to an uncompleted building under the pretends of paying for the fish he bought and forcefully had anal sex with him.

According to the CP, the suspect was arrested and confessed to committing the crime adding also that the command had arrested five suspected rapists in the state between May and June.

Longer who gave the ages of the victims to be between the ages of three and 10 years also paraded 19 armed robbery suspects, 14 suspected kidnapers as well as 6 suspected cultists recently arrested in different locations in the state.

He said that the command recovered 11 firearms, 63 rounds of live ammunition, over N1.4 million cash and other items from its recent onslaught against criminal elements in the state.

While warning criminals in the state to desist from the acts or face the wrath of the law, Longer added that the Police would not relent in its efforts at clamping on unrepentant criminals in the state

