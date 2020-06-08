Police arrest 185 suspected cultists in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Eight local made pistols and other dangerous weapons were weekend recovered from self-confessed members of different confraternities that have been terrorising Ikorodu and its environs.

They were arrested by Operatives of Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants that raided the cultists den in Ipakodo, Igbogbo, Ibeshe, Shagamu Road, Agbowa areas of Ikorodu, following a lingering rival war which resulted in the death of members of the cult groups.

One of the suspects, Gbadamosi Mohammed, 30, according to the Police, was suspected to be among those who killed one Madariola Sunday, at Ibeshe, last month.

Those arrested confessed to belong to the Eiye, Aiye, KK, Buccaneers, and Vikings confraternities.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, who confirmed the arrest, informed that “ some of the suspects: Onibudo Afeex , Habeeb Isa, Felix Igwoke and Taiwo Iyanu were arrested in an uncompleted building at Femi Taiwo Street, Ikorodu, while holding a cult meeting.

Woman arrested for stabbing neighbour

A 34-year-old woman, Favour Tochukwu, has been arrested by policemen at Bariga division for allegedly stabbing her neigbour, Joy Asoya, 32, during a quarrel that degenerated into a fight, at Alhaji Alimi Street.

The victim according to Bala, “ was rushed to the Lagos Island hospital, accompanied by her husband, where she was admitted.

The suspect was arrested and she confessed to the commission of the offence. The knife was recovered by detectives.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to Court at the conclusion of the investigation”.

