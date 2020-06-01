Breaking News
Police arrest 15-year-old boy for defiling 3-year-old girl

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A fifteen-year-old boy is currently cooling his heels at the police custody in Osi-Ekiti, for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl.

The incident according to eyewitness occurred in Osi Ekiti, Ido Osi Local government area of Ekiti state.

It was gathered that the young boy lured the little girl with a  confectionary known as  chin-chin to the room where he had her canal knowledge

Sources in the community told Vanguard that the matter has been reported to the police while the office of the Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has also been notified and necessary investigation has commenced.

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident

According to him, the case was first reported at the Ido Ekiti division and the boy has confessed to the crime.

