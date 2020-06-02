Pinnick: Some national teams will get scrapped due to financial crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Nigerian football hard as the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has stated that the football body may be forced to scrap some national teams.

NFF are looking to cut costs as a result of financial crisis rocking the body due to the effect of the lockdown. Pinnick disclosed that Beach and Futsal national teams as well as some youth teams may no longer be possible projects of the NFF, at least, for now.

The NFF president disclosed this to journalists during a chat with journalists via zoom where he also added that steps are being taken to reduce the burden by focusing on the senior national teams, the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons.

“Things are difficult,” Pinnick said. “We are trying to consolidate on our existing relationships with our sponsors (who are also struggling financially due to the coronavirus)”, Legit.ng quoted him as saying. The NFF’s biggest sponsors are oil servicing company Aiteo, the Nigeria Breweries, Coca-Cola, among others. All industries that have seen earnings decimated by the global lockdown.

ALSO READ: Guardiola open to national team management in the future

The Super Eagles might not be involved in matches when the international window opens as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) claim it would cost N300million to execute one game.

This means Gernot Rohr will not have the luxury of assembling players for a friendly match with other teams around the world.

Rohr recently renewed his contract with the Super Eagles and has been given the target to win an AFCON title and qualify the nation to another World Cup berth in 2022.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: