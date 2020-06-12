PHOTOS: Niger Infrastructure Committee inspects projects in Suleja

Kindly Share This Story:

About 2 weeks ago Governor Abu Sani Bello together led Infrastructure Committee headed by Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe, Chief of Staff, on a visit to Suleja town to inspect the ongoing township roads.

One of the projects that were inspected was Jubillee road where work had stopped. The contractor was immediately directed to go back to the site.

Further to the visit, I am happy to report today that work has resumed on the road.

Road infrastructure in Niger state has taken unprecedented direction. His Excellency has expressed special interest on all ongoing road projects within the state and intends to personally ensure that these projects are of the highest possible standards and are delivered in a timely manner.

