Photos: Niger infrastructure committee inspects Agwara LG electrification project

The Niger State infrastructure committee today paid an inspection visit to the Agwara LG electrification project, the project covers about 120km from Borgu LG.

During the visit, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe stated that the energy was drawn from the TCN station in Borgu.

It is noteworthy that, the Agwara LG electrification is one of the longest stretches of electrification projects ever embarked on in Niger State.

The GM Rural Electrification Board has explained all that is needed for the project to be energised, he assured the committee that within the next 30days, Agwara LG will enjoy electricity for the first time.

The Governor has insisted that the practice of citing projects in the major cities of the state and completely abandoning the rural areas must cease. Every part of Niger state deserves development.

This is why he has focused on both rural and urban areas of the state. Agwara is about 400km away from the state capital Minna.

Vanguard

