Photos show the testing and rehabilitation of Kara bridge along Lagos Ibadan Expressway by Julius Berger as a result of the fire incident involving three tankers laden with petrol and gas [ photos by Lamidi Bamidele]
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Photos show the testing and rehabilitation of Kara bridge along Lagos Ibadan Expressway by Julius Berger as a result of the fire incident involving three tankers laden with petrol and gas [ photos by Lamidi Bamidele]