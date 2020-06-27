Breaking News
PHOTOS: FG begins rehabilitation, partial closure of Kara bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Photos show the testing and rehabilitation of Kara bridge along Lagos Ibadan Expressway by Julius Berger as a result of the fire incident involving three tankers laden with petrol and gas [ photos  by Lamidi Bamidele]

