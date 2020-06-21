Breaking News
[Photos] Father’s Day: Children in IDP camp wait to reunite with their loved ones

On 6:16 pmIn Newsby
By Adebayo Adeshida

Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 21/06/2020

DO THEY KNOW WHERE THEIR FATHERS ARE? Two girls play in the sand while Father’s Day is being celebrated around the country while these children wait for the government to solve the security situation in Goza, Borno State so they can reunite with their ancestral homes from the Internally Displaced Persons Camp where they are being kept at Durumi, Abuja.

