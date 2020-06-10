PHOTOS: Buhari presides over fourth virtual FEC meeting

Kindly Share This Story:



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the fourth virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting coordinated from the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started immediately President Buhari arrived at 10am with the rendition of the National Anthem.

Physically present are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, NSA, General Babagana Monguno, (Retd.); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also present at the FEC are ten ministers, who were joined by their colleagues via video conference from their various offices in Abuja.

The Ministers that are physically present are, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Others are the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura; Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, as well as the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen.

It’s expected that the Ministers that are physically present will prevent memos from the various ministries to the FEC.

Vanguard Nigeria News

