Photo reports of Lagos areas flooded as Lagosians wake up to rain rhythm

By Rasheed Sobowale

Lagosians woke up to the rhythm of the rain as its droplets hit their roof. The unexpected occurrence prevented many from going to their places of work while others who cannot afford a sanction by their boss had no other choice than to get out of their home without minding some natural shower.

Lagos State reputable for its high commercial activities has some of its areas not rain-friendly. Some of these areas were captured by our photojournalist (Akeem Salau) and correspondents (Abosede Adelaja and Olasunkanmi Akoni).

Vanguard News Nigeria.

