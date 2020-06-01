Vanguard Logo

Phase Two of Eased Lockdown to last for 4 weeks ― FG

[BREAKING]: Phase Two of Eased Lockdown to last for 4 weeks ― FG
PTF on COVID-19 chairman, Boss Mustapha

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has announced the second phase of its eased lockdown which would be in place for four weeks.

The initial six weeks eased lockdown would end by midnight of Monday, but the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19 said the pandemic is still very potent as Nigeria has not reached the peak of infection.

Nigeria yet to reach 'peak' of COVID-19 cases – PTF

The new phase of the lockdown also places a ban on interstate movement, gatherings with more than 20 people among others.

While it said the states can relax the restrictions placed on religious houses, the PTF was however silent on the 8pm to 6pm curfew imposed on the country.

