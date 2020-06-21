Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe, Evelyn Usman and Chioma Obinna

Rampaging gunmen stormed a store on 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, last Friday and killed its owner, Sunday Ike, a pharmacist, following which his colleagues threatened to withdraw their services.

After the act, the gunmen zoomed off in the victim’s Toyota Camry car with number plates BS 286 KWL, before the arrival of policemen from the FCT Command.

The incident, as gathered, occurred at about 11p.m.

The policemen were said to have rushed Ike to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where he was confirmed dead.

Spokesman for the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation had begun.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Bala Ciroma, according to Mandah, “assures FCT residents that the perpetrators of this the heinous act will be arrested and brought to justice.”

He also encouraged members of the public to support the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants, who are currently on the run.

Ciroma called on “those with useful information about the assailants to contact any of the following FCT Police Command Control Room numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, or 08028940883.”

Meanwhile, colleagues of the late pharmacist have reacted to what they described as gruesome murder, calling on the police to do all they could to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

…colleagues threaten strike

In a related development, the COVID-19 response in Nigeria is facing another threat as pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, have threatened to withdraw their services as well as services of other relevant personnel from the frontline duties in the wake of the murder its incumbent National Publicity Secretary, Sunday Ike.

In a statement on Sunday, the Association called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors to direct the Inspector-General of Police and all Commissioners of Police to set up special security and Police squads to ensure more rigorous surveillance of pharmacies and other health facilities in Nigeria.

According to the statement entitled: “Secure Pharmacists and Pharmacy Facilities in Public Interest,” signed by Sam Adekola and Bose Idowu, the ACPN National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, the Association warned of a gradual withdrawal of pharmacists and other relevant personnel from the frontline if the government failed to heed the call.

