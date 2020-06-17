Personal Assistant to Gov Bello dies at age 41

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Personal Assistant, Abdulateef Suleiman to the governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello has been confirmed dead.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed on Wednesday.

The statement reads in part; “We regret to announce the passage of the Personal Assistant to the Governor of Kogi State, Abdulateef Suleiman.”

According to report, the deceased Kogi governor’s personal assistant had been on admission at a private Hospital in Abuja for the treatment of Septic Shock but died of Cardiac Arrest at the age of 41.

He will be buried today (Wednesday) according to Islamic Funeral Rites.

