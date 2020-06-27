People who promised me money were all scam – Tacha reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

About a year ago, the Nigerian social media space was greatly buzzing after one of the top contenders on the BBNaija 2019 show, Tacha, was disqualified. After Tacha’s exit from the show, she received a number of promises from people who claimed to be fans and many of them made financial pledges. One year after, Tacha who obviously sounded disappointed, has come out to label all of them as scam; claiming the only money she got was from the GoFundMe account that was created for her by her fans.

Tacha, who made this revelation during a recent episode of the BBNaija reunion show where she was asked about all the donations she received from people, said “The only money that did come in that was legit and made public, was the GoFundMe account. And the funny part is that when you see this person say ‘I’m going to give you this certain millions of naira’, this other person doesn’t want to give. They are calculating all the millions and are like, this girl should have a 138m in her account. But most of them were just people making videos to catch clout off of it. All of those millions online, they were all scam.”

Tacha was a strong contender in the 2019 edition of BBNaija show, which was won eventually by Mercy Eke.

