People Talk: How govt, parents can tackle rape, sexual assault (3)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja and Olayinka Latona

“As parents, we should teach our children sex education immediately they are able to talk. Tell the children the implication of allowing anyone to touch their sensitive body parts.

“The government should put in place reachable commissions that people can easily report cases of sexual assaults.” — Mrs. Ijisakin Maria, Ret Civil servants

“Government should castrate those who indulge in these acts notwithstanding their status in the society. Parents should be more available to instill morals, values and sex education to their children.

“Mother’s must strive to balance work and home front to keep an eye on their wards.” — Mrs Hassan Olayinka, Self Employed

“Parents should also teach their children sound morals, train them to observe safety measures, not to be in secluded places alone and be careful around strangers.

“Government should prosecute and severely punish rapist to serve as deterrent to others.” — Mrs Thompson-John, Businesswoman

“Government should create more awareness on rape and sexual assaults. Also strict laws should be made to serve as deterrent for rapist.

“Parents on their part should teach their wards about sex education and also how to speak up if and when anyone harasses them sexually.” — Bello Ahmad, Entrepreneurial

“Already, there are laws that stipulate punishments for rapists at federal and state levels. Parents have more work to do at tackling this menace; they need to intensify their efforts in instilling morals, values and the culture of respect for opinion of others. When it comes to sex, no means no.” — Omowonuola Olumuyiwa, Researcher

“Government needs to melt out more consequential punishments to sex-offenders. Sex education should also be taught in school as part of the curriculum with emphasis on what consensual sex is.

“Parents should focus on educating the male child about consent and equal respect for everyone.” —Ohworisi Ruth, Chef

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: