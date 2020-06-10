Peace returns to Okere-Urhobo as Tidi sets up interim committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Peace has returned to Okere-Urhobo community in Warri South local government area as the Chairman of the local government, Dr Michael Tidi intervened in the crisis rocking the youth body with all parties agreeing to an interim committee.

The council boss who spoke on the development said the interim body would be in place for a period of three months, adding that his administration worked with the recommendation of a report released by the Special Adviser to the governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor.

He said with the arrangement, “ Makro Family produced the President and Cultural Officer, while Olodi Family has the positions of Vice President, Assistant Secretary and Financial Secretary.

Ighogbadu Family produced Secretary and Auditor, leaving Oki Family with the positions of Treasurer and Organizer.

The Office of PRO and Sanitary Officer, went to Itifo Family and non-indigenes produced the Chief Whip.”

Vanguard

