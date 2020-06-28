PDP Primary: Edo Assembly members, LGA chairmen congratulate Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

Reaffirm support for governor’s re-election bid

Members of the Edo State House of Assembly and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Edo State Chapter, have congratulated the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) flagbearer in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, scheduled to hold on September 19, 2020.

In separate congratulatory messages, they reaffirmed support for the re-election bid of Governor Obaseki on the back of his administration’s people-oriented programmes, policies and rapid rejuvenation of all sectors of the state.

The statement by the Assembly members was jointly signed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye; his deputy, Hon. Yekini Idiaye; House Leader, Roland Asoro; Deputy Leader, Marcus Onobun and the Chief Whip, Henry Okhuarobo.

Others include Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje; POC Member, Nosayaba Okunbor; Member Representing Igueben, Ephraim Aluebhosele; Member Representing Esan North East, Hon. Emmanuel Okoduwa and the Member Representing Esan South East, Hon. Sunday Ojiezele Osezua.

According to the legislators, “We, members of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly, heartily congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki, on his emergence as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 2020 gubernatorial election.

“The verdict of the delegates of the PDP echoes the wishes of Edo people and we are confident that the governor would be victorious at the poll. Again, congratulations!”

The statement by ALGON was signed by all the18 LGA chairmen in the state, including chairman of the association and Oredo LGA chairman, Hon. Jenkins Osunde; Hon. John Osi Akhigbe (Etsako Central); Hon. Okoibhole Austine (Esan North-East); Hon. (Dr.) Edokpa Waziri (Esan Central); Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia (Egor); Hon. Don Oteh Umoru (Akoko-Edo); Hon. Peter Aguele (Esan South-East), and Hon. Ruth Osahon (Esan West).

Others are Hon. Benedicta Ebuehi (Etsako East);Hon. Imonofi Inusa (Etsako West); Hon. Josie Ogedengbe (Igueben); Hon.(Dr.) Eric Osayande (Ikpoba-Okha); Hon. Okoro Sylvester (Orhionmwon); Hon. Scott Ogbemudia (Ovia North East); Hon. Destiny Enabulele (Ovia South West); Hon. Andy Osigwe (Owan East); Hon. Frank Ilaboya (Owan West) and Hon. Napoleon Agbama (Uhunmwode)

The LGA chairmen noted, “Edo State ALGON heartily congratulates Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu, for emerging as flagbearers of the PDP Gubernatorial Primary in Edo.

“Edo State ALGON salutes you and wish you a resounding victory come September 19 Governorship election. We’re solidly behind you as always.”

