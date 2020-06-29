Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu maintains unblemished reputation

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Mayaki

The APC across all levels has united behind the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, so hiding behind a faceless group of so-called ‘concerned citizens’ to issue a meaningless statement seeking to spread misinformation on the 700million naira PDP campaign funds case initiated by the EFCC will not get the anticipated attention.

The facts of investigations are already in the public domain alongside a clear explanation of why Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a man who has maintained an unblemished reputation in and outside of public service, was named as a party to the case in the first place.

As the then Director-General of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Campaign Committee in Edo State, he, alongside other party officials, merely signed, as required by their position, to acknowledge that the privately-sourced funds meant for the campaign arrived the state before it was immediately disbursed across wards and Local Government for the purpose in which it was earmarked for.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu neither took receipt of the funds personally nor was a penny of it paid into his private accounts. This is a fact corroborated by many high-ranking officers of Governor Obaseki’s new party, including the late Chief Tony Anenih.

The same case was found of no merit in Yobe State where the court exonerated party members after they established that their role in attesting to the arrival of the fund before its onward distribution to party apparatus across different levels was neither personal nor an indictment of any misdeed. It was simply procedural. It is of no doubt the court will also clear Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the same way.

We also know that this propaganda is not for the lack of facts, but another weak attempt at distraction.

John Mayaki

Director of Communication and Media Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization

