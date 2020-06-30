Party congress: Abuja court ruling, lesson to moles in Rivers PDP – Rep Dekor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – National Assembly member, Dumnamene Dekor, has weighed Abuja High Court ruling which dismissed a case of alleged exclusion of members from February Ward Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state as a “hard lesson to moles in Rivers PDP.”

The Court had on Monday thrown out the case filed by perceived aggrieved members of Rivers PDP who, through one Osaro Nwakaji, dragged the party to court for allegedly excluding them from participation in the party’s ward congress earlier in February.

Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, in a statement, Tuesday in Port Harcourt, said individuals and groups relying on the judiciary as means to seek relevance or stall due process in future politics of Rivers PDP would now think twice before toeing that path.

He said, “PDP in Rivers has well-articulated internal mechanism opened to members to resolve personal reservations and issues from nominations as well as elections.

“If actually thy were Rivers PDP members, they opted to head for the court against the party’s constitutional order, that seemed to have confirmed the suspicion about genuineness of their membership.

“PDP in Rivers has come a long way for just anybody claiming to be member to be taken seriously as a genuine party man or woman, knowing fully well that some are just moles planted to cause confusion within the party.”

He lauded the Abuja court for “not only being insightful to detect that the suit ought to have been instituted in Rivers where the cause of action originated but for also seeing the claimants filing same suit before another court as abuse of court process amounting to ‘judicial rascality’ if entertained.”

The Rep Member rated the recent Ward, Local Government and State Congresses of the PDP in Rivers among the freest, peaceful, fair and credible in the history of party congresses in the state, charging any aggrieved member to flow with the common interest “as the new leadership has come to stay, elected on equity”.

