OYSG to ensure return of lady put up for sale in Lebanon – Gov’s aide

The Oyo State Government says it will ensure the return of an indigene of the state, Peace Busari, who was recently put up for sale in Lebanon on Facebook.

Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Diaspora Affairs, gave the assurance when she visited the family of the lady, on Sunday, following her father’s death in Ibadan.

In a statement issued by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov Seyi Makinde, Sarumi-Aliyu was quoted as affirming the commitment of the state government toward ensuring Busari safe return.

Recalls that Peace Ufuoma Busari, an indigene of Oyo State, was recently rescued in Lebanon by the Lebanese authority after her employer put her up for sale on Facebook.

Sarumi-Aliyu said that the state government was determined to ensure that Peace, and many other indigenes of the state trafficked abroad, were rescued and gainfully employed back home.

She assured Peace’s mother that her daughter would return home, adding that the state government would ensure her safe return once the COVID-19-induced closure of airspace is lifted.

“The purpose of my visit to your family today is to reaffirm that the Oyo State Government is committed to her cause.

“Since the day the government found out that Peace Busari was put up for sale and she was linked up with us by the Director-General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri Erewa, we have been speaking with her.

“We got her contact from the Mrs Dabiri-Erewa and the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon.

“She explained her situation to me, how her boss couldn’t afford to pay her anymore and decided to sell her online and how another family took her in.

“So, she is working off the contract basically, apparently, the traffickers made her sign a contract that she had to work for the time being or she would be charged $4000.

“But the issue has been resolved by the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon and any time she is willing to leave the country, she is allowed to leave,’’ she said.

She called on well-meaning indigenes of the state to support the state government in its resolve to bring Peace Busari back to Nigeria and establish her in the trade to contact her office.

