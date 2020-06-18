Oyo records 56 new cases of COVID-19, one death

Kindly Share This Story:

Oyo State on Thursday said it had recorded one more COVID-19 death and 56 confirmed new cases.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who made the announcement in his tweeter handle, monitored in Ibadan, said the incident had brought the total number of deaths in Oyo State to nine.

He said that COVID-19 confirmation tests for 56 suspected cases on Wednesday, came back positive.

According to him, 14 cases are from Saki West LGA, nine from Oluyole LGA, Ibadan North LGA has six, while Akinyele LGA has 10 cases and five cases confirmed in Ibadan South East LGA.

‘Four COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ibadan Southwest LGA, Ibadan NorthWest LGA has two, Atisbo LGA, Saki East, Ido, Ona Ara, Ibarapa North and Egbeda LGAs have one case each.

“So, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oyo State today (Thursday) is 661,” Makinde tweeted.

He further implored individuals with any strange fevers, sudden loss of taste/smell or other known COVID-19 symptoms to visit the nearest community-based testing centre to get tested.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has recorded 587 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 17, 735.

The NCDC announced this on Wednesday through its official Twitter handle.

It said that as at June 17, the 587 new confirmed cases were from 18 states and 14 deaths recorded.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

