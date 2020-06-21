Oyetola will navigate Osun out of financial quagmire – APC Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Honourable Oyintiloye Olatunbosun has said that Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola’s experience would help navigate the state out of financial difficulties.

Oyintiloye who is the immediate lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency pointed that Oyetola’s pedigree and high sense of prudency, as well as probity in resource management, are assets which have helped him in the governance of the state.

Similarly, he noted that the governor was focused and would not yield to forces of distraction at ensuring that residents of the state receive dividends of democracy.

He spoke to newsmen on Sunday during his solidarity visit to the newly appointed Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa at his Ilesa residence.

He remarked that “Governor Oyetola is an ardent lover of the masses who always means well for the state which is the sole reason why his policies so far have been peoples oriented”.

Speaking about the policies and programmes of the government, he emphasized that Oyetola has touched all critical sectors of the economy.

Oyintiloye said, “Oyetola has rehabilitated and upgraded hundreds of Primary Health Centres, constructed many infrastructures, enhanced social investment programs for the vulnerable population, maintained prompt payment of salaries, improved the state security network through community policing, as well as improving environmental degradation through periodic dredgings of waterways which has saved lives and property, among others.”

“Although, it’s a general knowledge that there is a number of challenges ranging from financial shortfalls to socioeconomic instability occasioned by the global economic downturn but in all, the state government still stays focused by not derailing on its resolve to engender good governance”, he said.

He maintained that APC in the state of Osun is a united, happy and progressive party which has not eschewed its ideology predicated on unity, loyalty and respect for leaders.

He equally said Oyetola is not in any way, moved by the caprices and whims resulting from the preposterous and unscrupulous machinations of the opposition orchestrated to deter, distract and disturb him on the track of the good governance he has drawn for long.

