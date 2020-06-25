Over 40 suspected rapists arrested in Katsina in three months

Kindly Share This Story:

By Andy Asemota

No fewer than 40 suspected rapists have been apprehended in the past three months in Katsina State for assaulting women and children.

The Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Sanusi Buba, who paraded the suspects before newsmen Thursday, lamented that one of the sex offenders sodomized three boys aged seven to nine years against the order of nature.

The CP represented by the police public relations officer in Katsina, Gambo Isah, also revealed that majority of the suspects, who forcefully had carnal knowledge of the mostly underaged boys and girls by threatening with knives or deceiving them into being raped, had confessed to the offences and were standing trial in court already.

It was further gathered that the suspects were however still in the police custody because of the current restrictions on transfer of new inmates into correctional centres following COVID-19 pandemic.

At Unguwar Runji quarter, Kankia, Kankia Local Government Area of the state, the police said, one Mohammed Lawal, aged 46, lured his nephew, Amina Haruna, 13, and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her on June 15, 2020 around 2pm, which resulted in her pregnancy.

Similarly, 21-year-old Auwal Suleiman of Shawaki village, Bakaori LGA of the state, has also left his 14-year-old victim with a six-month-old unwanted pregnancy after forcefully taking her to a farm blindfolded with her head tie for sexual abuse.

Suleiman is cooling off his heels in police cell after admitting the offence while investigation is ongoing, the CP added.

On the other hand, a gang of suspected rapists: Idris Usman, Ibrahim Ihedgo, Aliyu Musa and Garba Abdulmumini, all of Dansoda village, Dandume LGA of the state, on May 25, 2020, at about 2pm met their waterloo when they seduced and gang-raped a 12-year-old girl of the same village.

“Victim was taken to General Hospital Funtua for treatment. In the course of investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and have been arraigned in the court for prosecution,” Buba stated.

Vanguard Nigeria News

