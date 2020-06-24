Over 13,000 applicants jostle for Osun Amotekun job

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Over 13,000 applicants were jostling for enrollment into the Western Nigeria Security Outfit in Osun state, codenamed Amotekun.

This followed the directives of the Osun state government to the residents to apply for Amotekun corps cadets.

The deadline for application, which was earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19 was extended to Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to allow for more residents to access the portal.

According to the Director-General of the Corps, Amitolu Shittu, the number of persons that have applied for the job is in excess of 13, 000.

He had earlier pledged to make the state Amotekun Corps a reference for others in the region.

The state is however yet to constitute a board scheduled to oversee the affairs of the corps.

Meanwhile, over 10,000 applicants are jostling for recruitment into the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps”.

The State Commander, Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said this in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Adeleye said that the screening of the personnel is currently ongoing after which training of successful applicants will follow. He promised to build an elite Corps that will be an envy of all and serve as a pacesetter.

