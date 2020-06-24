Over 10,000 people apply for Amotekun jobs in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

…As security outfit arrests 42 cows for destroying farmlands in Ondo.

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Over 10,000 applicants are jostling for recruitment into the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps”.

The State Commander, Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said this in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Adeleye said that the screening of the personnel is currently ongoing after which training of successful applicants will follow.

He promised to build an elite Corps that will be an envy of all and serve as a pacesetter.

Meanwhile, the corps have arrested 42 cows for destroying farmlands around Alagbaka extension in Akure metropolis.

According to Adeleye, the cows were arrested after a series of complaints by owners of the farmlands in the axis.

He said that ” over eight separate farmlands with crops such as maize and cassava were completely destroyed by Fulani herdsmen who usually graze their cows around the affected area.

“The herders who were heavily armed chased away the farm owners who later contacted the Amotekun Corps.”

Adeleye said that “on seeing the owners of the affected farmlands, the heavily armed herders attempted to kill them but the farmers ran for their dear lives.

“When the joint security network including Agro-Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) got to the scene, the herders again attempted to attack them but they were overpowered by the security operatives, leading to the arrest of the cows while the herders took to their heels.”

The corps commander warned the Fulani herdsmen in the state to desist from destroying another man’s property but rather rear their cows in confined areas to avoid wanton destruction of farmlands in any part of the state.

He equally advised farmers not to result to self-help anytime they see cows destroying their crops but alert the Corps for necessary actions.

While decrying the level of destruction to the farmlands across the state by the herdsmen, Adeleye said the owners of the cows would be made to pay for the crops destroyed and subsequently face prosecution.

Farmers who narrated their ordeals said the herders have consistently grazed their cows on their farmlands, and that all complaints made to security agencies in the past have not yielded positive results.

They appealed to Amotekun Corps Commander to save them from the incessant attacks and harassment from Fulani herdsmen, saying the herders have destroyed their means of livelihood.

