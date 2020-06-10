Our priority is customers’ comfort, trust — Oluwashola, De-Miropass CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of De-Miropass Technologies Ltd., Mr. Adejoro Oluwashola, has said customers’ comfort and trust were vital for a healthy business environment and that his firm was prioritising both factors.

Oluwashola said this at a briefing on De-Miropass’ return to business with a better strategy to safeguard customers’ interests and make transactions seamless.

He listed some of the security precautions to include taking out insurance policies to cover transactions, new and better packages on offer for affiliates, and a three-tier security module to protect online business.

De-Miropass Technologies Ltd., which is into real estate, transportation, agriculture and retail, suffered an economic crisis when it was hit by fraudsters in November 2018.

However, speaking to newsmen at the firm’s Miropass A-Mart Limited’s huge Ojodu Berger Lagos complex, Oluwashola said: “Yes, fraudulent consultants hacked our system in 2018, while we were in Abuja. And we lost N150 million.

“We have learned our lessons and are back in business and good to go. De-Miropass had over 22,000 registered affiliate members over the years and we will not take their comfort and trust for granted.”

On how the firm is taking care of the liabilities following the consultants’ fraud, which he said the Police and their lawyers were handling, Oluwashola assured that the customers had been categorised according to packages and reimbursement had begun.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the payment schedule, adding that “we will continue to work towards satisfying the resultant debts to build that trust again that customers and affiliates once had in us.”

With him at the briefing were the company’s COO, Anjori Samson, and Egene Amobichukwu, the Software Developer.

