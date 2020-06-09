Our focus is credible election, unity of Ndokwa — Okolugbo

Kindly Share This Story:

The focus of 2020 Election Committee of Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, the apex socio-cultural body of the people of Ndokwa, is to organise a credible election that will produce the executive committee to run the union for the next four years in unity.

Chairman of the committee, Sir Ken Okolugbo, made the statement, adding that the committee will not fail the people of Ndokwa.

He said they had consulted widely with different stakeholders, and were still consulting, in other to carry all the people with their different views along.

Sir Ken, who used the occasion to thank the people for their support so far, said election will hold within four weeks after the lifting of the interstate lockdown.

He called on them to be patient and continue their support to the committee, as the delay in the election was as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had caused a shake up in social and economic activities.

According to him, the committee was constituted on March 20, but they were unable to act before the shutdown of movement.

He stated that it was necessary to wait for the ban on interstate movement to be lifted to allow those outside Delta State to travel down for the election.

He stated that the committee is not unmindful of the demands of some segments for a caretaker committee, but he pointed out that their job is to organise the election, but not to run the organisation or setup a caretaker committee.

Okolugbo added: “We thank the people of Ndokwa for their massive support to the committee. We had consulted widely, and everyone we had met had given their supports to the committee.

“And we must know that the election is for the people of Ndokwa. Many of our people are outside Delta and they will have to travel down to vote. And for us to achieve that, it will only be after the lockdown.”

Vanguard

