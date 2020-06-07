Otuaro: Okowa’s deputy as team player

Kindly Share This Story:

BY NORBERT CHIAZOR

Senator Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa is a man of good fortune.

With his election as the first Anioma- born governor of Delta State, he has an enchanting history. The mythic destiny of Okowa is interlaced delicately with his deputy, Barrister Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, who just turned 52 years.

Both men have shared a common patrimony since 29th May 2015 when they emerged to lead Delta after Dr Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan took an inevitable exit from power.

Also read:

Governors and their deputies in Nigeria have not always been the best of friends.

The gubernatorial fights mimic the fantasy drama, Game of the Thrones. German heavy metal band Blind Guardian hollered that the consequence is ”rise and fall when the war of the thrones shall begin”.

For instance, Governor Rochas Okorocha’s deputy, Eze Madumere, fell from office as he was impeached over irreconcilable differences.

Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, deputy to former Governor Bola Tinubu between 1999 to 2003, resigned for fear of impeachment.

While in the saddle as governor from 1999 – 2007, Orji Uzor Kalu had three deputies.

He forced Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe out over bitter political feud, Chima Nwafor for alleged disloyalty and Acho Nwakanma, no thanks to supremacy battle which degenerated to corruption charges against the deputy.

In neighbouring Edo state, former deputy governor, Pius Odubu, had a stormy relationship with then-Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

David Umahi, the incumbent governor of Ebonyi State, as deputy, battled Governor Martin Elechi in 2015, until he wrests power from his boss. Ekiti State erstwhile deputy, Abiodun Aluko, had prolonged fights with his boss, Ayodele Fayose.

But in Delta, under the current era, the governor and his deputy are not incompatible. Not once has the Okowa/Otuaro liaison shown cantankerous characteristics as seen among some governors and their deputies, reminiscent of the Disney duo Tom and Jerry.

If Okowa had been graciously accommodating in his dealings with his deputy, Otuaro had been calmly mature, deferring to his boss with finicky loyalty.

Both men had, since the past years of engagement, caught a dainty picture of fraternity in Government House. Okowa is Ika (Anioma) while Otuaro is Ijaw. But the governor and his deputy are home to the brotherhood. Example of tolerance in a complex multi-ethnic state.

When Okowa is talking, Otuaro often sits totally reserved. When the governor is not there, Otuaro speaks with resonance amplifying the mind of Okowa. He deputizes with passion without being precocious. He carries himself with a quiet measured gait. Never drawn to self-assertiveness or flighty feeling.

Okowa’s SMART Agenda is Otuaro’s Anthem. A dependable co-traveller. A shareholder in Okowa’s matter. A pillar of power. A deputy governor that struts active strides in governance but never struggles to outshine the master. That Okowa achieved success in widespread social infrastructure as well as peace and security in the state is because he works with a supportive deputy governor that never distracts or antagonizes him.

In a recent tribute to Otuaro on his 52nd birthday anniversary, Okowa, obviously a grateful boss, described his deputy as a trustworthy consort whose ”life symbolises diligence, humility, perseverance, focus and dedicated service”

Otuaro’s pleasant temperament could be a function of his law training and spiritual inclination as a deacon with Christ Embassy married to a spouse with a doctorate degree in engineering, Dr Ebierin.

Otuaro as deputy governor deserves all honour having proved an illustrious Deltan.

* Chiazor is the Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Media

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: