Osun SUBEB boss resumes office, endorses new education policy

Kindly Share This Story:

The newly appointed Executive Chairman of Osun State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Hon. Ajibola Israel Famurewa has endorsed the new education policy of the state government of Osun.

Famurewa, ex-lawmaker who was a member of House Committee on Universal Basic Education said his agency will leave no stone unturned in ensuring quality education being a cardinal program of Oyetola-led administration.

He said this while resuming alongside other members of the board on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Famurewa and other members of the board were received with ecstasy and encomium of love by the entire staff of the agency led by the SUBEB Secretary, Mr. Adeoye Bakare who on behalf of the members of staff pledged their unflinching support and loyalty while welcoming them to the office.

ALSO READ:

Other members of the board include Chief Moshood Adekunle Oluawo as Commissioner (technical), Hon. Amos Akindiya as Commissioner (services), Barrister Ayo Olajolo (member representing Osun east senatorial district) and Hon. Rafiu Olaide Fatoki (member representing Osun west senatorial district).

While speaking, he said “having realized education is a cardinal program of this government; it’s our resolve as an agency to stay committed to the new policy regime with a view to reshaping and rejigging the education sector for our upcoming generation.

“To all the entire staff of this agency, ours is not to checkmate or witch hunt any policy of the past but to consolidate and reinforce it in our own best way for the purpose of lifting the glory of education in the state”, Famurewa said.

Earlier, the state government of Osun has set up a panel to review the existing education policy following the clamour for policy review by stakeholders. The panel has in its reports, recommended the reversal of the single school uniform, ‘reclassification’ of the public school system and the abolition of single-sex schools in the state.

However, Famurewa on behalf of the other members of the board expressed their gratitude to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for deeming them fit for the appointment and he emphasised the agency will make him proud in their assignment.

While paying homage to the state chairman of the party, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, Famurewa appreciated the effort of the chairman for considering them worthy to serve in the agency and declared unwavering loyalty and allegiance to the leadership of the party.

Giving his remark, the APC Chairman congratulated the new SUBEB boss and other members on their appointments and at same time, urged them to embrace diligence, commitment, transparency and selflessness in their assignment.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of Bureau of Social Services (BOSS) in the state, Mr. Richard Tinubu lauded Governor Oyetola for the appointments describing it as a round peg in the round hole.

He equally, appreciated the party chairman for his focused leadership and commitment to growth of the education sector.

In his submission, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye appreciated the kind gesture of the party chairman for the active role and support he gave concerning the appointment. He then, prayed for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the party chairman that God Almighty continue to guide them in the steering of the government and the party respectively.

Among the entourage of the Chairman was Honourable Oyintiloye Olatunbosun, Commissioner for works and transport, Engr. Remi Omowaiye, Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Sola Oladepo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Rufus Oyagbile, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Bode Olanipekun and Special Adviser to Governor on Commerce, Cooperative and Empowerment, Sola Ogunfolaju among others.

Other dignitaries in the entourage include Hon. Femi Kujenbola, Hon. Busuyi Mokanjuola, Hon. Bunmi Obesun, Hon. Niyi Oladipo and Hon. Joke Olatunde who are all chairmen and chairpersons of different local governments in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: