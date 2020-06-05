Osun Amotekun arrests 3 illegal miners, intercept 63 others from Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

In a bid to rid Osun state of illegal mining, the Amotekun Corps bust an illegal mining site, arresting three suspected illegal miners.

The suspects are Lawal Dauda, Abiodun Agboola and Obafemi Ademola. They were arrested at Kaolin mining site at Kitibi village, near Awo in Egbedore Local Government Area of the state.

Equipment impounded at the site were an excavator and a truck.

During interrogation, the suspected miners disclosed that they were contacted by one Segun from Lagos state while they allegedly agreed that they do not have the appropriate documentation to mine at the site.

Meanwhile, the illegal miners have been handed over to the state Joint Taskforce on combating crime at the headquarters at Gbongan junction.

Meanwhile, another 63 suspected miners heading to Ilesa and Ife were intercepted at Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

53 of the miners who claimed to be coming from Zamfara state were hidden in a truck when they were intercepted around 3 pm on Thursday.

Another set of ten travellers were intercepted while trying to cross into the state on foot due to the ban on interstate travel.

Police from Ikire Divisional Headquarters, officials of the Irewole Local Government and Irewole Northeast and Amotekun jointly interrogated the suspected miners before escorting them back through Osun/Oyo boundary, along Osogbo/Ogbomosho road.

The Director-General of the Corps, Amitolu Shittu confirmed the two cases and urged members of the public to support Amotekun’s effort to rid the state of crime.

Vanguard

