Osinbajo submits COVID-19 job creation policy to Buhari Thursday

Thursday
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Nigerian Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will on Thursday, present a post COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The all-inclusive plan will contain actions and strategies that will help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.

Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known on Thursday.

The SSA on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande wrote on Twitter: “Today, VP is leading members of the COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Committee to submit to President, the Sustainability Plan, detailing policy options and programmes designed to proactively stimulate the Nigerian economy, retain and create jobs, turning COVID-19 to opportunity.”

Speaking on the economic impact of the pandemic, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also the leader of the COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Committee, said: “It is very clear that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has presented us with an enormous economic challenge.”

He, however, assured that the Economic Sustainability Plan, when assented by the President, will provide modalities and interventions that will fortify businesses in the country and enable them to thrive despite the challenge at hand.

