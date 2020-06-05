Osimhen rubbishes ‘fake news’ amid Spurs, Liverpool rumours

Kindly Share This Story:

Lille striker Victor Osimhen says claims that he has agreed to a deal to join Napoli are “fake news” with Spurs also rumoured to have made a bid for him.

Osimhen has attracted interest throughout Europe after scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances during his breakthrough season in France.

The 21-year-old sat joint-fourth in the Ligue Un goalscoring charts, level with Neymar before the season was curtailed due to the global pandemic.

ALSO READ: Premier League clubs agree in principle to neutral venues

Osimhen had impressed enough to be named as a ‘priority’ target for Man Utd this summer, while Inter Milan are among the continental clubs keeping a watchful eye on developments.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have all also been linked with a reported £75m bid received for the Nigeria international.

A report claimed earlier in May that Spurs were the club who made the huge bid for Osimhen, which seems unlikely considering they have just taken out a loan to cover the cost of the pandemic.

Napoli are the latest side to be linked with a move for Osimhen and the player himself has come out to deny that he has agreed to join the Italian club.

Lille owner Gerard Lopez told the Daily Mail earlier this week that the club had rejected a number of offers for their striker in January, he said: “There are multiple offers. We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window.

“There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn’t want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him.”

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: