Oshiomhole’s suspension, good riddance to bad rubbish ― VON DG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu has described the appellate court affirmation of the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as good riddance to bad rubbish.

Okechukwu was reacting to the decision of the Appeal Court on Tuesday in Abuja to affirm the suspension not Comrade Oshiomhole by the executives of his APC Ward 10 in Etsako Local Government Area of Edo state.

He said; “It is good riddance to bad rubbish. He was playing God. One is vindicated as I had maintained that Comrade Adams was no more a valid chairman of our great party.

“That out of narcissism he glossed over his valid suspension by his ward executive and with the culture of impunity failed to adhere to the provisions of APC Constitution.

“A man who lost his Ward, LGA and State Exco has no reason to remain chairman. The good thing is that his suspension will afford a golden opportunity for the leadership of our party to overhaul and reposition our great party along the core progressive tenets, as we enshrined during merger in our constitution.

“Let us be frank, and do a careful review of Adams’ stewardship and take our party as a company in the stock market. As MD of APC Plc and taking states controlled in 2019 as stocks, did Adams pass or fail? He failed woefully,” he declared.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: