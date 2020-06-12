Kindly Share This Story:

Edo State government has said Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, will announce the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the patty’s primaries today.

This was contained in a statement from the state house, entitled “Tyrant Oshiomhole bares fangs, to announce Obaseki’s disqualification from APC primary election”, which accused Oshiomhole of “extreme display of lawlessness and dictatorship”.

It said: “The extreme display of lawlessness and dictatorship by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole would reach its peak today when he would announce in a press conference the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki, from contesting the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In record time, Oshiomhole has subverted all due process and broken all the laws in the books in his ultimate quest to crown himself as the godfather of politics in Edo State.

“Like he stated recently that he is the Supreme Court and the ultimate determiner of the fate of aspirants for governorship seat under the APC, he has executed his pre-conceived agenda of stopping Governor Obaseki from flying the flag of the party, at all cost.

“After pushing the failed narrative about Governor Obaseki’s educational qualification and meeting a brick wall with the University of Ibadan’s response, he resorted to using his characteristic brute force to disqualify the governor.”

