By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday stated that the All Progressive Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, “is now acting like a judge presiding over his own case”.

The Obaseki’s deputy who stated this in a statement made available to Vanguard by his Special Assistant on Media, Ben Atu, Shaibu said; “INEC is making mistakes” by allowing Oshiomhole to decide the mode of primary election to be conducted in the state.

He was reacting to a statement by INEC that Edo state will be employing a direct primary election ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Shaibu said Oshiomhole “can’t be fair because he is an interested party in the Edo State Governorship election.”

“Oshiomhole can’t be talking about a direct primary when he doesn’t have the diary of register party members. Oshiomhole must have given fake voters register to INEC because those who have the authentic party registration diary at the State level were not consulted.

“Only a few members of the National Working committee that are loyal to Oshiomhole were present when the decisions of how Edo State Governorship election was taken.

“Oshiomhole has turned the table around where he alone now serves as both the State and National Chairman. He speaks for himself and also speaks for the State.”

