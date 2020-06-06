Orsumoghu: Schoolmates pledge support for Igwe Mbanefo

Kindly Share This Story:

As peace gradually returns to Orsumoghu community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the election of a new traditional ruler after a thirty-five-year long hiatus, the members of the Comprehensive Secondary School Onitsha Old Boys Association, CSSO, have risen in support of the process which produced one of them, Pharm Anslem Elochukwu Mbanefo, a 1993 alumna of the school now known as Patterson Memorial School, Onitsha, as its traditional ruler.

Rising from a virtual conference of the members of the group from their various locations all over the world, a few days ago, the association led by Ephraim Nwaneri, expressed its joy and support for the choice of Anslem Mbanefo by the various clans in the community, expressing optimism that this would foster lasting peace in the community which has been embroiled in kingship tussle for over three decades.

In a communiqué signed by exco members: Harrison Umeh (Vice Chairman), Peter Ibikunle-Awoyemi (Secretary), Uchenna Anochirim (Treasurer), Obinna Ukaeze (PRO), Chidi Nnamani, Godwin Madichem and others, the group called on the indigenes of the community to massively support the new traditional ruler, who has always exhibited traits of leadership and greatness even as a student.

The communiqué obtained by the press read: “We received the news with great appreciation to the will of God and many thanks to the community for the uncommon wisdom in crowning our brother, friend and classmate as the new king of the town. We are indeed convinced that with his wealth of experience garnered over time from corporate, business, and professional environments, the entire people of Orsumoghu will live to enjoy peace, security, growth, and traditional rebirth. And as a good family man, a philanthropist, a manager of people, and an astute investor, the new Igwe of Orsumoghu will lead with the fear of God and respect to humanity.”

Others who took part in the conference are: Akile Uzochukwu, Sampson Okorie, Anthony Okpara, Daniel Ikeji, Ernest Njesi, Ndubuisi Ogbu, Obioma Nganya, Samson Udeh, Tochukwu Akile, Ikechukwu Izuagba, Vincent Madububa, Chimaobi Okpalaoka, Godwin Ndubuizu, Peter Umeojiakor, Joseph Onwuzuluike, Ifeanyi Ezeigwe, Polycarp Offorbuike, Joel Anagwu, Hilary Ezechukwu, Chidi Izundu, Chidi Akubugari and Kandibe Ebunkpolo

With the election, HRH Igwe Pharm Elochukwu Mbanefo, he becomes ‘Igwe Ozuruoha 2 of Orsumohu Town’, Anambra State, after the death of his predecessor in 1985.

