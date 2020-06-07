Opposition should allow Obaseki to complete 2nd term – Momoh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- CHAIRMAN of Obaseki/Shaibu Mandate Forum, OMF, Chief Nathaniel Momoh has told the opposition in Edo state to allow Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu to go for the second tenure to complete the development projects they have started.

Chief Momoh said that the Edo people are happy with the achievements of Governor Obaseki since he took over the mantle of leadership in the state.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, the OMF Chairman said that he decided to pitch his tent with Governor Obaseki because of his development agenda.

He said that the governor and his deputy Comrade Philip Shaibu have performed excellently to merit the second tenure.

Governor Obaseki is seeking reelection and will be contesting the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primaries slated for June 22.

According to him, “The message I have for the opposition is that they should come out and join us, we are all Edo, the time of free resources is over. They should come and join hands with a workaholic governor that is hell-bent to develop Edo.

“There is still time if they are good people, they will be chosen but they should allow him to complete what he has started, he has so many projects on the ground that are yet to be completed, they should allow him to complete them.”

On why he was supporting the governor’s second term, he said, “What motivated me is his development agenda. This is a governor who has done much in the agricultural sector, in education.

“What moved us (Obaseki/Shaibu Mondate Forum) so much is his effort in tackling trafficking. Before this time, when you see three persons that have been trafficked in this part of the world, two of them must come from Edo state.

“It came to a point that when you see three black women who are doing illegal business outside this country, they will tell you they are from Edo. Today, we are happy that it has become a history.

“We are happy with his development agenda. As of today at the stadium, you have 360 degrees camera monitoring and I believe Edo is the only place where you have an electronic referee.

“If football or any other international sports will take place in Nigeria, Edo will be the best place for it.

“As it is now, after the COVID-19, Ogbeh Stadium will be generating so much fund for the state. Now that COVID-19 has changed a lot of things, we need more revenue and this is the only person who is driving a process that would generate revenue for us.”

