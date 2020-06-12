Operation Delta Hawk: The burden of staying in flight

Kindly Share This Story:

By Daniel Reyenieju

Jean-Jacques Rousseau, whose philosophical works served as wind to the sails of the French Revolution opined that the citizens are the ones vested with the power to change society’s laws. Taken in its most basic form, the franchise of the citizen is more powerful than any leader elected or appointed to lead them.

Collectively and through the constitution of nations governed through democratic means around the world, leaders are elected and saddled with the responsibility of developing policies and fashioning our ways of implementing them to further the social, economic, and security wellbeing of the people.

The foregoing might seem an easy task for a leader to champion the yearnings if it’s people but our history has proven that it is not always black and white. Less than a decade ago, there was the Arab spring, leaders were toppled, lives were lost, and governments across the Arab world had to make changes in line with the demands of the people.

READ ALSO: Burundi cabinet wants court to declare presidency vacant

In Africa, our levels of leadership change especially at the top. After centuries of interference from foreign domination and colonial rule, a lot of the indigenous leaders that succeeded the whites toppled violently by the military because they felt the path of growth and development as expected were not being followed and so the need for a government that would be on course to drive the people and the nation on the right road.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, of Delta State, since assumption of office, has continued to show uncommon strength in carrying out the responsibilities the people saddled him with through the ballot box. Stealthy and swiftly, he continued to work at ensuring that Delta continues on the path of growth.

The security challenges of Delta State remain multifaceted and does not need a universal approach. Tactfully, he has to continue to approach the issues of kidnapping, illegal bunkering, armed robbery, and other kinds of crime in the state. The results of such efforts are a reduction in youth restiveness because he created schemes to train them to be self-employed and some of them have been employed by the state in different capacities.

Like bacteria that metamorphoses to become resistant, so are the criminal elements who continue to fashion out ways to remain outlaws. Aware of his first responsibility which is to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, Gov. Okowa, has continued to remain as charged for performance and listened to the cries of Deltans who are now dealing with a new wave of criminal elements on the rampage across the state.

The birth of “Operation Delta Hawk”, a security apparatus that will be saddled with the onerous task of deepening the onerous task of protecting every citizen of the state at every point in time is a welcomed development. Such a move is deserving of commendation and encouragement by well-meaning Deltans because of its far-reaching consequence on the growth and development of the state.

Kudos is rife at this moment for Gov. Okowa, for taking the bold step but all must not be lost with the establishment of “Operation Delta Hawk” as implementation is strategic to its relevance and survival. Laws that have been passed by the Delta State House of Assembly and executive orders of the governor should be implemented to the letter for the state to have a place on the rostrum of economic stability, social justice, and moral uprightness. Without being prejudiced, the “Delta State Public and Private Properties Bill” otherwise called the Anti-Deve Law, should be aggressively enforced to bring the needed sanity to the investment and security atmosphere in the state.

The government must, therefore, look way from those who think it is another spoil for party loyalists. Emphasis should be on competence and expertise for strategic and multilayered but convergent approach at ensuring that Delta State becomes safe and remains so for a long time.

If well delivered, the gains of effective deployment of “Operation Delta Hawk” will be like a beautiful rainbow across the sky. Capital flight from the state will be alien as investors will see a clime that is safe for their lives and investment. The night economy that has seen most towns around the state deserted even before dusk will start to regenerate and thrive. As a critical stakeholder in the region, more local and international activities will be hosted by both governmental and non-governmental organizations. Rather than being the one shouldering most of the responsibilities of youth unemployment, a thriving micro and macro economy will see more businesses employing the very resourceful youthful workforce in the state.

Happy Democracy Day

Daniel Oritsegbubemi REYENIEJU

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: