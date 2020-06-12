Onyeama’s US money laundering allegation silently investigated ― EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, on Thursday revealed that the money laundering allegation, which the US Department of Justice levied against Allen Onyeama is silently investigated.

Speaking on the development, the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu said the move was to afford the Chief Executive Officer of Peace Air, Allen Onyeama to defend himself at the appropriate time.

Magu also stated that the anti-graft agency had received no immediate correspondence from the United States Department of Justice on what next to do with regards to the suspect.

He also revealed that the commission at the appropriate time shall make public its position on the management of the COVID-19 funds.

Magu who expressed delight over the political support he has enjoyed from Nigerians and the Presidency, which he said had given him a free hand to discharge his job, said that operatives of the commission were trailing top government officials on the lodgement and disbursement of huge cash meant for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our position on the management of the COVID-19 funds and explain to Nigerians who got what, disbursed what and to who and for what purpose in order to make Nigerians know how their money was used,” the anti-graft agency boss said.

He explained that the commission had already written to all the banks where the funds are lodged and given them appropriate directives on what they need to do and report to the commission on a specified basis.

