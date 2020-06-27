Onuesoke hails Okowa over dualisation of Ughelli-Asaba road

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the fast pace in the dualisation of the Ughelli-Asaba road.

The PDP Chieftain who is the Special Project Director of Sector A of Ugheiil-Asaba Road Project made the commendation while speaking with newsmen during an inspection tour of the project by Officials of Project Implementation and Evaluation, Project Monitoring, Governor’s Office, headed by Hon Raymond Edijana.

Onuesoke assured that the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriage way would be completed before the end of 2021 as the Delta State Government has approved the completion of the road.

“Government is vigorously pursuing the completion of Sector A of this project, which is 48 kilometres out of the total length of 148.9 kilometres. The sections C1 and C2 of the road handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC is equally in progress. The quality of jobs done is impressive, especially with the reassurance by the site engineer of delivering on schedule by end of 2021.

“This is a major trunk road and vital link road between the Warri/Port Harcourt East-West road and Benin/Asaba dual carriage way and will facilitate improved access between Delta Ports and the Onitsha/Nnewi industrial hub. This is why Governor Okowa is ensuring that the project is completed on time to facilitate easy flow of goods and passengers not only for the socio-economic development of Delta state, but for the nation in general,” Onuesoke explained.

According to Onuesoke, “Okowa remains a promise keeper, who is committed to even development of Delta state, if there is one area the governor’s administration has excelled, it is in the development of road and physical infrastructure in Delta State.

He said, “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s road imprints are now seen everywhere across Delta State. In Asaba, the capital of Delta State we have lost count of the number of roads the Delta State government has constructed or refurbished. Okowa’s administration has even advanced further by going into roads in the difficult terrains of Forcados and Burutu and some riverine areas of Warri South and Warri North. Places where princes feared to tread.”

“Indeed, Governor Okowa is making the communities accessible, the roads are concentrated in economic routes that are very vital to the socio-economic development of the people . The roads, obviously will attract investors, create job opportunities and contribute to the development of Delta state. The Governor’s road construction is all-inclusive as there is no local government area in the state which had not witnessed his footprints in road construction. No wonder he is called “The Road Master,” he stated.

