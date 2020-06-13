Onuesoke backs Ganduje, Reps calls for banning of foreign herders

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party, chieftain and former Delta State governorship candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has thrown his weight behind calls by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and members of House of Representative for the Federal Government to ban entry of herdsmen from other African countries into Nigeria.

Giving his support to the call in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, Onuesoke disclosed that, President Muhammadu Buhari should listen to the advises of Ganduje and the members of House of Representative by banning the entry of foreign herders into the country.

He pointed out that the positions of the governor and lawmakers better appreciates the lawlessness of the armed herdsmen that has led to the loss of hundreds of lives around the country in recent years.

“Already, we have enough trouble to contend with Boko Haram, bandits, herders-farmers clash, raping, kidnapping and joblessness,” the PDP Chieftain noted.

Onuesoke observed that pastoral activities have and will continue to be a major element in disputes across the Sahel fueled by herdsmen and yet our think tanks saw nothing wrong by allowing these people to easily come into Nigeria and acquire citizenship.

He observed that their coming into Nigeria has increased the illiteracy levels, almajiri community, banditry, kidnapping, robbery, disruption of farming activities and endangering the lives of the citizens among others.

Onuesoke advised that herdsmen should stop living in the ancient method of cattle husbandry and embrace ranching which mitigate the perils of walking the animals and equally helps them to spread their overall risk profile through insurance.

