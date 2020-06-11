One Year In Office: UPU Youthwing extol Agege, Igbakpa, Waive, Afe

Kindly Share This Story:

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Youthwing, Worldwide, under the keen watch of the President, Activist Kelly Efemena Umukoro, has felicitated with Urhobo’s four federal lawmakers, as they complete one year in office amidst numerous achievements.

In a press statement made available to this medium, Umukoro noted that Sen. (Bar) Ovie Omo-Agege, Member representing the good people of Delta Central at the Red Chambers has raised the bar of legislative representation in Urhobo nation, adding that his emergence as the Deputy President of the 9th Senate is a thing of pride and worthy of celebration by Urhobos both at home and in Diaspora.

He said: “He has lent his voice on all national issues and as such restored the pride and place of Urhobo in national politics.

“He is more than worthy of celebration.”

Furthermore, he said that the trio of Hon. Ben Igbakpa, Hon Ejiroghene Francis Waive and Hon Efe Afe representing Urhobo people of Ethiope East/Ethiope West federal constituency, Ughelli South/Ughelli North/Udu federal constituency and Sapele/Uwvie/Okpe federal constituency respectively at the Green Chambers have also done very well.

His words: “Their level of cooperation and solidarity with each other as Urhobo federal lawmakers have been topnotch.

“Their relationship portray the Urhobo ‘Ovuovo’ slogan. Individually their voice has been very loud at the Federal House of Representatives.”

He continued: “On behalf of the UPU Youthwing Worldwide, I wish to felicitate with these four Urhobo gentle giants who are making Urhobo proud in faraway Abuja.

“To our supersonic senator who doubles as the Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Hon (Rev) Francis Ejiroghene Waive, Hon Ben Igbakpa and Hon. Efe Afe, it is congratulations all the way as you complete one year in office as federal lawmakers.

“It is our prayer as a people that God should continually guide and protect you and give you all the wisdom and knowledge to lead the Urhobo people to eldorado and contribute your own quota to the overall progress of Urhobo Nation and Nigeria.”

Speaking further, he urged all Urhobo indigenes to continue to rally support for them, as he commended the PG UPU, Chief Joe Omene for continually throwing his weight behind the legislators.

VANGUARD

