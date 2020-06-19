One Year In Office: Omo-Agege Campaign Council hails Deputy Senate President

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Campaign Council, Ethiope East Local Government Area Chapter, has congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on his one year anniversary in office.

The group in a press statement signed by the coordinator in the council area, Okakuro (Dr.) Joseph Tedwins Emudainohwo and 14 other leaders of the said political group, said: “As we jolly, we continue to regale in the gains of the dazzling and unique style of representation and leadership, provided by His Excellency, The Deputy President of the Senate – The Most Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to his constituents, and also to Nigeria as a whole.

“We the ‘untiring and committed members’ of The Ethiope East LGA Chapter of The Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Campaign Council, wish to congratulate our principal, the quintessential Deputy President of the Senate, on the occasion of his one year anniversary in office, in this present political dispensation.

“In the past one year, Your Excellency has ably demonstrated that you are the ‘man of the people’, and have made life much better for your constituents. Your resolve to make life better for your constituents, via your quiet, but purposeful and impactful philanthropic gestures, is well appreciated by all, and on behalf of our vulnerable constituents whom you resoundingly care for (and still caring for), through the provision of palliatives (cash, and food items), during the perilous Covid-19 lockdown.”

The statement also read: “As a good Senator to your constituents, and also an awesome leader and mentor to us your committed supporters, we are happy that you have steadfastly kept all of your campaign promises, just as we say thank you for the numerous ‘not-before-seen’ quantum of appointments, as well as quality constituency projects, that are already impacting on, and improving the lives of your constituents.

“From the very start, all of us who had faith in you knew that you are the ‘Shining Star’ that the Urhobo Nation needs to rejuvenate its national political relevance. No doubt that your huge intellectual and political savviness, as well as your sturdy legal mind, is a huge asset that has yielded the very smooth workings that we now experience between the National Assembly and the Executive Arm of the Government, and we are glad that the Obaisi of Urhobo Nation is positively making the difference.

“The story of your modest achievements in this one year in office – (which we are very happy to be part of), is a good example of the saying that, “being knowledgeable, diligent and passionate to work is the key in achieving dreams”. “Your diligence and passion for service to humanity sets you miles ahead of your peers, just as your God-given skills and knowledge, of our collective aspirations as a people, have endeared you to your Urhobo Nation, as well as to Nigerians as a whole.”

According to the group, Agege has rewritten the chapter on how to provide quality representation to the people in just one year in office.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: