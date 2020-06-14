One Year In Office: Lawmaker gives account of stewardship

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Member representing Nnewi North constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Smart Okafor has assured his constituents that he would continue to deliver effective and responsive representation to them.

Okafor, who is theChairman House Committee on Social Development, Gender and Children Affairs, made the promise while giving account of his stewardship after one year in office as a lawmaker.

He said he was on course to change the narrative of representation, adding that he has been able to give his people quality representation despite months of rigorous, tensed and traumatic election litigations.

He said: “Despite the trials and tribulations, I embraced the challenge and refused to be distracted from the social contract I have with my people and my covenant with God. I have sponsored and co-sponsored many bills and motions including the motion on: Excessive Electricity Billing In Nnewi; The Deplorable State of Road Infrastructure in Nnewi; 100-Foot Road Erosion Site; The Need to set up a Waste Recycling Plant in Anambra State; Decongestion of prisons in Anambra State and the need to tackle flooding in Nnewi among others.

“Others are: Bill to establish Anambra State Youth Development and Empowerment Commission; Anambra State Information Technology Bill andPetition on the suspension of Miss Oramasionwu Oluebubechukwu, a 300 Level Chemical Engineering Student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University who was suspended by the school authorities after she was stabbed by a fellow student.”

According to him, theroad infrastructure gap in Nnewi, was making it difficult for the city to fulfil its growth aspirations and potentials as a manufacturing and business centre, and expressed joy that some of the roads were already getting attentions from the state government.

“Through my office, I have facilitated the employment of some of my constituents into the Civil Service and have also facilitated the admission of our qualified constituents into our state-owned university.

“I have built and furnished a 3- bedroom bungalow for three childless widows who are married to the same husband. They were living in a crumbling mud house in Okpuno Nnewichi, Nnewi. I also provided ultramodern toilet facility at Eke Amangwu, a major Market in Umudim, Nnewi.”

Speaking on his oversight functions, the House Chairman on Social Development, Gender and Children Affairs, said he has begun the journey to promote gender balance and social values that would ensure more equitable, sustainable economy and social development in the state.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Okafor said he led a sensitization and public awareness campaign against the disease in all the local markets in his constituency and shared preventive materials to contain the virus.

“To cushion the effects of coronavirus lockdown, I distributed food items which include; bags of rice, cartons of noodles, tubers of yam, tomatoes, and bags of beans strictly to those in need. I also gave out financial assistance to different groups in Nnewi in assuaging the hardships being experienced by the residents.”

