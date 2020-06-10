One year in office: Ereyitomi presents scorecard

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the National House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has reeled out some of his excellent scores and performances at the Green Chamber to people of Warri Federal constituency as he marks one year as a federal parliamentarian today.

Some of Ereyitomi’s achievements as a federal lawmaker to attract meaningful projects and development to Warri federal constituency include: Moving a motion on the abandoned Export Processing Zone, EPZ, Ogidigben, and Gbaramatu Deep Sea Port. These projects, he said at the completion stage, will reduce unemployment in the constituency and the country at large.

The Warri Representative has pushed for the Bill for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic Koko, which but for the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic would have been passed, waiting for presidential assent. The said Bill which was instituted by the 8th Assembly had earlier suffered delayed upon been presented at the Committee of the Whole due to the fact the Bill lacked certain basic provisions.

He has also sponsored several petitions on behalf of his constituency, among which are the petition which led to the reinstatement of jurisdiction over certain villages and towns in Warri South and South West to the Area Command Warri as opposed to Burutu Area Command.

On youth empowerment, Ereyitomi organised training in building youth capacity on the use of social media to make wealth in partnership with Google to solve and engage in good use of the internet.

He also organised training in partnership with Google, albeit not budgeted, in building youth capacity on the use of the internet to make wealth by being self-employed.

The lawmaker also had plans to make provision for big and small boats with nets, tricycles, and sewing machines, a plan stalled due to the uncertainties occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On employment, the lawmaker also recently moved a motion on the reinstatement of sacked Warri Refining & Petrochemical Company, WRPC workers, and the non-inclusion of indigenes of Warri Federal Constituency in the NNPC employment of Graduates Trainees. Another of his motion, which has suffered delay as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, is a motion on the urgent need to address the menace of ocean surge ravaging some communities in Warri Federal Constituency.

Also, on COVID-19, Ereyitomi during the government-ordered lockdown as part of measures to curtail the spread of the dreaded virus and the accompanying hardship donated N9 million to the three Warri Local Government Areas – Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West, a gesture that benefited both indigenes and non-indigenes and acclaimed to have never happened in the history of Warri representation.

As Deputy Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Ereyitomi has ensured that Warri Federal Constituency was well and adequately captured in the commission’s budget to have solid development as a top oil-producing state in Nigeria.

Physically-challenged people also got cash donations from the lawmaker to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

For his love for education and to better the future of youths, Chief Ereyitomi sponsored and enrolled over 200 students for the Senior School Certificate Examination, NECO across Warri federal constituency.

The Warri Federal lawmaker. while appreciating the fact and need for a regular interface between his office and the people, established a constituency office at 2, Willy Edema Street, Off Franklin Stake Street, G.R.A, Warri.

