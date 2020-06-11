One Year Anniversary: We’ve approved $28bn Loan for the Executive – Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Senate ensures the tracking, monitoring, and supervision of how the loans are applied.

Urges Nigeria to in the next one year focus on how to keep the economy from going into recession

Says a good Working Relationship, desirable for development

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan disclosed on Thursday that the 9th Senate in its one year of coming on board has approved foreign loans of about $28 billion in the last one year for the Executive arm of government.

In his one-year anniversary speech yesterday, Lawan said that the borrowing was approved by the Senate in order to support and enable the government to raise the necessary funds for national development, just as he said that there were requests for approval to borrow, both from the domestic and foreign sources.

The President of the Senate who said that prior to the approval, the lawmakers had ensured proper scrutiny for the desired projects and programmes of the government, the conditions of the facilities; before approving such borrowing requests, said that task ahead of them as Senators is to ensure the tracking, monitoring, and supervision of how the loans would be applied, adding that they must ensure that the target projects remain and that there is value for money also.

He said, “In order to support and enable the government to raise the necessary funds for national development, there were requests for approval to borrow, both from the domestic and foreign sources. We have approved foreign loans of about $28 billion in the last year. We had ensured proper scrutiny for the desired projects and programmes of the government, the conditions of the facilities; before approving such borrowing requests. The task ahead of us is to ensure tracking, monitoring, and supervision of how the loans are applied. We must ensure that the target projects remain and that there is value for money also.”

Lawan who noted that a good Working relationship was desirable for the development and growth of the country, said that in the year under review, 450 bills were introduced.

The President of the Senate advised that in view of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, the task ahead in the next one year for all is that all hands should be on deck to ensure that the economy is guided from going into recession.

Lawan said, “Yesterday the 10th of June, 2020 marked our one year anniversary. So today is the beginning of a new year for us in the Ninth Senate. We have every reason to thank the Almighty God for His blessings. As we clock one year, it’s appropriate to reflect on the journey so far. I am therefore most pleased to address you on the first anniversary of the Ninth Senate.

“Both the Ninth Senate, indeed the Ninth National Assembly and the Executive arm of government have decided to collaborate and partner for a harmonious working relationship. Today, there is a very good relationship, based on mutual respect, consultation, cooperation, collaboration, and partnership. There is no doubt that this has proven to be beneficial to the people we represent. I commend the executive arm of government for the valuable partnership, that has so far yielded improved service delivery to our citizens.

“A good working relationship is desirable and indeed imperative in order to achieve optimum, effective, and efficient service delivery to the people. Equally important, however, is the observance of the principle of separation of powers. We will continue to be guided by this principle in our relationship with other arms of government. Thus, we will continue to carry out our constitutional role of oversight on the executive arm of government. This is necessary in order to engender and guarantee efficiency in governance and to also protect the liberty of citizens. We will also be guided by national interest.

“The Senate in the period under review has introduced a total of about 450 Bills. Some of these bills have already been signed into law and the remaining are in different stages of legislative processing.

“The low revenues from crude exports also means that there is a need to explore other sources of funding the Budget, hence the resort to foreign borrowing from bilateral and multilateral sources.

“The current experience of low revenues to government also challenges us to think and evolve new or additional sources of funding government projects, especially, for the development of our infrastructure. While borrowing may be inevitable, we should also consider a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) as a means of funding some of the government projects.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has revealed how weak our health infrastructure is. The pandemic has also brought with it a new reality in our lives and livelihoods. We are clearly exposed to economic vagaries and instability largely due to our dependence on crude exports. This dependence leaves our country vulnerable to the vicissitudes of the international oil market price. We, therefore, have to confront the challenge of diversifying our economy for more reliable revenues and a stable economy. With a funding gap of over $14billion, the post-COVID-19 period can face a recession and job losses by millions of our citizens. There is an urgency more than ever to explore more sources of revenues in addition to the crude. The diversification of our economy must remain a top priority in the subsequent years, from today.

“One means of diversifying our economy is the agricultural sector. The agricultural sector has the potential to provide employment and create wealth for our people. We should, therefore, consider all the possibilities in the sector. Equally important is the Solid Minerals sector. The present contribution of 0.03% to GDP by the sectors is simply unacceptable. The potentials of this sector to contribute to our revenue basket is enormous.

“In the next year, we should focus on how to keep our economy from going into recession. This entails working together with the Executive arm of government to implement the Economic Sustainability Plan of the Federal Government. We have to ensure that the economy remains afloat, provides for our citizens’ sustainable means of live livelihoods. Our business concerns need intervention to keep viable in order to protect jobs. We need to ensure that the various fiscal and monetary interventions provided in the revised 2020 budget, and particularly, the economic sustainability plan component is implemented fully. Our priorities should continue to be on growth-enhancing, pro-poor expenditures, and social sector investments.”

