Ondo deputy resigns from APC, says he won't resign from office

Kindly Share This Story:

Ajayi is a big catch will add value to PDP- ward leaders

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE incumbent deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi Sunday resigned his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He pointedly declared that he would not resign his appointment as the state deputy governor no matter the intimidation.

Ajayi, thereafter, picked the membership card of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party at his Kirobo, Apoi Ward 2 Ese Odo.

The terse two paragraphs letter was addressed to both the ward and Ese- Odo council chairmen.

It reads “l write to tender my resignation as a member of the All Progressive Congress.

ALSO READ:

“l sincerely appreciate the party for the opportunity to serve while wishing the party the best.

Addressing the party leaders which include party council chairman, Hon Ajayi Samuel, the party’s ward, Turo David and a leader party leader in Ese- Odo, Chief Koldoye, the deputy governor thanked them for their previous support.

Ajayi said “l want to thank you, for the support, I have enjoyed tremendous support from the ward.

“l am here to officially announce to you that as from today I have seized to be a member of APC, I want to tender my resignation letter to my chairman and the ward chairman.

“The Ese Odo local government will continue to witness peace and progress.

“The reason I am taken this action is known to all of you. I have listened to all my supporters before taking this decision.

“lt is a painful thing that I’m leaving the APC, but there time for everything.

“We have the fundamental freedom to belong to any party or group.

Also speaking at the PDP party secretariat where he joined and picked his membership card, Ajayi said that what he did was ” homecoming” being a former member of the party.

The ward chairman Festus Oboro while registering the deputy governor and presenting the party’s membership card to him welcome him back to his “home and family.”

Oboro said that Ajayi would definitely add value to the party in the state. Ajayi said that the people of the state should expect a change that would be beneficial to them.

Responding, Ajayi said: “What will happen in this state is going to me like a tsunami as many bigwigs in the APC will be joining the PDP in a matter of days.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: