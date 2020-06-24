Ondo Dep Gov raises alarm over withdrawal of police escort

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

The embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi, has raised an alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami putting his life, family and staff in danger.

Ajayi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Babatope Okeowo said “We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the Deputy Governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him venerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director-General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State.

“Should anything happen to the Deputy Governor, his family and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible.”

Recall that the deputy governor defected from the All Progressive Congress, APC, to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last week and ever since then he has been under persuasion to also resign from his position as the deputy governor of the state, which has refused to.

The deputy governor had raised an alarm on Tuesday that governor Rotimi Akeredolu had induced the lawmakers to impeach him following his defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

However, reacting to the allegation, the lawmakers Wednesday lambasted Ajayi.

A statement issued and signed by the chairman House Committee on information, Hon Olugbenga Omole in Akure described the allegation against them as a ” blatant lie only conceived in the imagination of Mr Agboola Ajayi who believes money is everything.

