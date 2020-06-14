ONDO APC: Those making noise about direct primary are wasting time — Information Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

…‘It is betrayal of trust if deputy gov has parted ways with his boss’

…Speaks on claims gov’s son received millions from govt’s N4.3b secretly lodged in bank, First Lady’s NGO funded with state funds

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of next month’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, the Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, in this interview, speaks on the alleged frosty relationship between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, the deputy’s alleged defection from APC, the insinuation that Akeredolu is afraid of direct primary, chaos in Unity Group, the state government’s N4.3b purportedly secretly lodged in bank for over ten years, and the alleged funding of the state’s First Lady’s NGO with government funds amongst other issues.

Excerpts-:

Is the governor afraid of direct primary?

First and foremost, we’ve not come out as a government to say we are opposed to direct primary; neither has Mr Governor expressed aversion for same. We’re not afraid of any mode of primary. The noise being orchestrated by those in the Unity Forum for direct primary is to put out a narrative that Mr. Governor is opposed to direct primary. In fact, we even prefer direct primary. So those who are making noise about direct primary are only wasting their time.

I’ve to say this; the truth of the matter is that there are no two situations that are the same. Somebody made allusion to the situation in Lagos State. Everybody stepped down for a particular aspirant then and it was a two-traffic contest between the incumbent governor and then-governor.

For those who clamour for direct primary, the message to them is that Governor Akeredolu is more prepared for any mode of primary than those who clamour for direct. We are not scared of direct primary. Does it not sound preposterous that in a camp of very deceitful governorship aspirants or governorship hopefuls of about six or seven, who cannot put their heads together, that the only slogan bringing them together is direct primary. It’s laughable and that is unfortunate.

You can’t put something on nothing. What is the basis for their clamour for direct primary? They are very irreconcilable, well contradictory, with very lethal interests against one another. These are people who cannot come together, so can you take such people serious. Amongst them are those who say they want to run for governorship but are not ready to abandon their choice appointments at the federal level. They are scared of resigning.

Today, we challenge them that for anyone who wants to be governor, he must be prepared to take the bull by the horn, resign, come and campaign. Amongst them, we have seen audio aspirants who we just listen to on the social media. Amongst them, we have seen aspirants who have made it a project or a venture every four years; governorship has been their project. At the end of every four years, what they do is to acquire property in Abuja. Why must you be scared of a group of people with contradictory interests? What they have seen in the governorship aspiration is merchandize. Are we talking about those who are shouting direct primary, who have turned themselves to be veterans of a so-called disintegrated group or someone who refused to declare his intention but desires to be governor as a result of some problems he has deliberately created within the Unity Forum, we know them. So, it is not possible, their reasons for coming together are not altruistic; they are personal, very deceitful and very mischievous. So, their interests do not gel and not in the overall interest of the state.

In the camp of Governor Akeredolu, our case is different. We are not on the same pedestal with these persons with usually contradictory and mischief laced interests. We are not bothered, but one thing is very important, we are not going to take any issue with levity, no opponent is worth being overlooked. We’ll not underrate any even as we won’t be bothered by their antics. Surprisingly, none of them has come out to repudiate the performance of the governor. That itself is a great relief. It is agreed that Governor Akeredolu has performed; so what else is required?

ls it true that a cold war exists between the governor and his deputy?

l don’t know if there is a cold war. If at all there is, it is not abnormal in politics; it is not unusual in politics. And as far as governance is not affected adversely, those of us who are working under them have not seen the reason to believe that there is a cold war. We do not believe that there is any cold war, we don’t think so. On whether the deputy governor is going to PDP, I lack the competence to answer that question. I’m not in his mind, I’m not in his heart, I’m in APC and I do not think I would want to subscribe to rumours that he is going to PDP. If actually you have also considered them rumours, why don’t you wait and see that he has actually moved to PDP before we confirm that these things are real? I also hear them as rumours. I don’t want to believe that they are true. Even if they are true, it is not within my competence to either confirm or deny.

Will the plan to impeach the deputy governor scale through judging from the speculation that he has the majority of the Assembly members on his side?

Mr. Governor is not interested in impeaching or removing anyone. He’s not interested. That is not even his business. Mr. Governor believes that whoever wants to leave government can leave at any time. He will not raise a finger to push anybody out. If the governor has comfortable majority that is more than two-thirds in the House of Assembly and he has no problem dealing with them, why then must he go-ahead that they must impeach someone?

At what point did the governor and his deputy part ways?

l do not know and I don’t want to know. But I can say that Mr. Governor in the history of Nigeria, Ondo State in particular, is the only governor who gave so much power to his deputy much more than any other person. In the history of Nigeria, I can say that the Office of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, I’m not talking about the personality but the Office of the Deputy Governor, became more powerful and more influential from 2017 till date under Akeredolu. And if there are issues, the public sees in the realm of loss of confidence, distrust, and disappointment, culminating in a cold war, according to you, we need to know why because I also don’t know at what point something went wrong and there shouldn’t have been any reason for anything to go wrong because since Akeredolu came on board, the Office of the Deputy Governor became more powerful than it was. And if actually they have parted ways, it will be unfortunate and only betrayal of trust and confidence.

The Unity Forum within the party is, so to speak, in disarray over the choice of a consensus candidate. It is rumoured that the governor is behind their travails…

One credit we should give to Mr. Governor is the fact that he is the only governor I have seen that has refused to be the typical nocturnal politician. That is to underscore the fact that he does not have time for all these insinuations people are talking about. Mr. Governor is not interested in the crisis in the Unity Forum. He tried as much as possible that rather than creating problems there, he commenced the process of bringing everybody together. You remember the Advisory Council that was set up, Mr. Governor bankrolled it so that there will be peace in the party in the state. I’ll not be competent enough to discuss details of the Advisory Council’s resolutions but I can tell you that Mr. Governor, alongside the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was instrumental to the setting up of the Advisory Council.

READ ALSO:

You will also recall that these same elements in the Unity Forum rejected the idea of the Advisory Council. These elements in the Unity Forum could not have been united according to their desires because of certain unsavoury actions they took; recall the insults they hauled on the person of former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande. They were very disrespectful which is very unusual in the culture of the people of the South-West. Chief Bisi Akande, by every standard, is a well-respected person in the politics of this nation. But when some persons, who came together just for the purpose of mischief, could go to the extent of hauling stones of insults at him, there is no how that group can be united. So, rather than blaming Akeredolu for their problems, they should go and beg Bisi Akande for forgiveness. They are under a spell for their insolence.

There is this allegation that the governor’s son, Babajide, was paid N430m consultancy fee from the N4.3b allegedly lodged secretly in a bank for over ten years…

You said there is an allegation that the governor’s son collected N430 million as consultancy fee from the N4.3 billion. Where is the evidence that he collected the money? The truth of the matter I know is that the viciousness of the opponents of Governor Akeredolu either within the APC or outside is so fierce to the extent that if they had gotten a piece of single evidence that the governor’s son was collecting one naira from Ondo State government, they would have been flying it. Let them come out with the evidence that the governor’s son collected N430 million.

And, I want to tell you that the N4.3 billion couldn’t have been paid into expenditure account but into revenue account.

There is also the claim that the wife of the governor’s NGO is funded with government resources…

The governor’s wife NGO called BRECAN is a baby of 23 years. BRECAN predates the administration of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as governor of Ondo State. BRECAN has thrived and it has flourished without government support prior to 2017. If an organization or association that thrived and survived for that long is being accused of unsubstantiated issues, it can only be laughable. I want to state that BRECAN has a governing body that has been instituted more than two decades ago. BRECAN does not draw money from government

Can the government come out clean and straight on the secret lodgment of the N4.3 billion in a bank?

Let me give you the background of the N4.3 billion crisis. Who discovered the money? The money was lodged since 2008 or 2009 even before the advent of the immediate past government. A bank hid it from the immediate past government. But immediately this government came on board, somebody in government was informed that the money had been lying in the bank.

The people went ahead through due process to find out what was actually wrong and they discovered that the sum of N4.3 billion was in the bank for over 10 years without even the knowledge of the immediate past government. First, what the government decided to do, I mean officials of government, what they decided to do was that they had a running battle with the bank as they insisted that the interest on the money must be calculated for keeping the money that long without the knowledge of government.

But with no intention to defend the bank , if your money is in a bank and you didn’t write that the money should be traded with, the bank couldn’t have done business with your money on your behalf to generate interest for you. It was just docile, lying fallow in an account. So, if the money was there and no interest had accrued, what was the basis of keeping the money there? So moving the money to other banks was punitive enough for the bank in question. So, all those papers you see flying about the money, was it paid into private account? It was the same government account. It was put into government’s properly managed account.

Why then the crucification of the members of the House of Assembly for doing their constitutional duty?

What the House of Assembly did was not out of place. But it was not the House of Assembly that discovered it. When the money was discovered, what the Ministry of Finance did was to transfer the money to the Ministry of Budget and Planning to be incorporated into the 2019 Budget. But by the time the money was discovered in 2018, the 2018 Budget had already been prepared and passed by the House of Assembly but it still reflected in the financial statement of the Accountant-General. By 2019, the money reflected in the budget under inherited fund and it was duly appropriated for by the House of Assembly.

The House of Assembly discharged its constitutional responsibility but the source of inspiration for some, just a few, about five or six of members of the House of Assembly, that it was not appropriated for, that source goofed. He wrote a badly scripted piece for five or six of Assembly members to act. And that was the reason they goofed.

I can tell you that majority members of the House of Assembly were not happy about that false alarm that was raised. And I’m also happy to say that I do not need to make further explanations other than adopting the statement that was made by the Rt. Hon. Speaker that some fifth columnists wanted to take advantage of that little gap in communication

On one or two occasions, the House of Assembly also came out to acknowledge the fact that some persons outside the House were trying to use that issue to create problems between the executive and the legislature, but those persons goofed. Government didn’t spend the money without legislative appropriation. I want to say emphatically and fearlessly that those who think they can use very spurious and unsubstantiated issues to blackmail the governor and the government of Ondo State because of their ambitions have failed and they will continue to fail.

I can tell you that Mr. Governor has a minimum of 20 members of House of Assembly who are solidly behind him. Those few five who are against Aketi may have their reasons and it is their right not to believe in the aspiration of an individual. So, it is the noise of the minority. There can’t be a better thing for democracy than what they are doing.

I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the House of Assembly for their steadfastness. They have displayed enough statesmanship. Under the leadership of the Speaker, they have resisted several attempts by these over-ambitious individuals to rock the boat. Those who are standing with Mr. Governor are still standing.

If you look at the level of viciousness and the ferocity of the attack on the person of the governor and the executive arm, if they were having the majority, I can tell you today that they would have commenced impeachment proceedings but because they do not have it and they go all around to tell the world that “yes we have the majority”. They do not have the majority. So, whoever is flaunting that he has the majority members supporting him in the House of Assembly is only spreading falsehood, it is perception hype.



